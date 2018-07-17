Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT may dip 22.4% YoY to Rs. 127.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Dalmia Bharat to report net profit at Rs. 127.2 crore down 22.4% year-on-year (down 30.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,204.8 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 495.5 crore.

