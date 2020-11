Telecom gear maker D-Link on Saturday posted a marginal dip of 1.5 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.76 crore for September quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 9.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income declined 3.5 percent to Rs 186 crore during the quarter from Rs 192.78 crore in the year-ago period.