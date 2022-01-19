Container Corp Q3 PAT seen up 21.1% YoY to Rs. 288.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Container Corporation Of India Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 5 percent from Rs 713.95 to Rs 680.95 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 41,490 crore.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corp to report net profit at Rs. 288.2 crore up 21.1% year-on-year (up 9.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,978.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 467 crore.

