Capacite Infraprojects Q4 PAT seen up 494.9% YoY to Rs. 22.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Capacite Infraprojects listed with a premium of 63 percent at Rs 399 as against issue price of Rs 245 on September 25, 2017.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Capacite Infraprojects to report net profit at Rs. 22.8 crore up 494.9% year-on-year (up/down 49.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 28.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 391.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 64.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

