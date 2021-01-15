Blue Star Q3 PAT seen up 53.1% YoY to Rs. 196 cr: KR Choksey

bluestar_56393397

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for thesector. The brokerage house expects Blue Star to report net profit at Rs. 196 crore up 53.1% year-on-year (up 95.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 34.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,235.9 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 570 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.