Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 net profit down 61% to Rs 23.3 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 61 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.82 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue dropped by 27.75 percent to Rs 178.76 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 247.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Consumer Care total expenses were at Rs 158.69 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 172.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 152.35 on BSE, up 1.60 percent from the previous close.