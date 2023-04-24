 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Automation, cost-efficiency will be the biggest themes for deal wins in FY24: HCLTech CEO

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

CEO C Vijaykumar expects the attrition rate to drop further and stabilise at 15 percent in the next couple of quarters. The company plans to add 13,000-15,000 freshers in FY23-24.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD. HCLTech

HCLTech, the country’s third-largest IT services company, reported its January-March quarter and full-year numbers for FY22-23 on April 20.

The fourth quarter is usually a slow one for the IT sector, but this time it was worsened by the global banking crisis, macro-economic headwinds, inflation, and layoffs across tech companies.

Though HCLTech's numbers were a mixed bag, the company managed to reduce its attrition rates by 220 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 19.5 percent. The company also decreased its overall full-year employee addition to 17,067 in FY22-23 compared to 39,900 in FY21-22. HCLTech expects to reduce its attrition rates further in FY23-24.

In terms of deal win trends, CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said that uncertainties in order booking or deal delays are all on the discretionary spend side and there is no impact on the regular tech spending required to run a business.