Yes Bank Q4 Results: Three important highlights from the earnings report

Private lender Yes Bank on April 22 announced its results for the quarter ending March 2023. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a decline of almost 45 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Here are three key highlights from Yes Bank's earnings report card for the quarter ending March 2023:

PAT growth

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore, a near 45 percent drop from Rs 367 crore in the same period a year earlier, as provisions for bad loans increased.

The lender in the quarter ended March 2023 reported net interest income (NII) of Rs 2,105 crore, up by 15.7 percent YoY.

For the fiscal year (FY) 2022-23, NII stood at Rs 7,918 crore, up by 21.8 percent YoY.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the March 2023 quarter stood at 2.8 percent, up by a marginal 0.30 percent on YoY basis.

The bank’s NIM for FY23 jumped to 2.6 percent, up by 0.30 percent YoY.

Deposit growth

Yes Bank's deposits as of March 2023 stood at Rs 11.8 lakh crore from Rs 10.6 lakh crore, a YoY growth of 10.9 percent.

Current and savings account (CASA) ratio was 30.8 percent in the March 2023 quarter. CASA Deposits for FY23 grew by 26.3 percent YoY.

The lender opened 13.4 lakh CASA accounts FY23 compared to 11.4 lakh accounts in FY22.

Asset quality

The lender’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.2 percent, compared to 13.9 percent last year.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio of the bank stood at 0.8 percent from 4.5 percent last year.