Ashok Leyland Q4 PAT seen up 48.9% YoY to Rs. 623 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at Rs. 623 crore up 48.9% year-on-year (up 74.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 31.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,863.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 56.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 52.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,213.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

