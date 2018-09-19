App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

DSF Bid Round II expected to yield revenue of $15.3 billion: DGH

The bids were offered to new players to do exploration only where discovery of reserves had already been made, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Director General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) V P Joy said that the second round of bidding for Discovered Small Field (DSF) was expected to yield a revenue of $15.3 billion for companies for the next 20 years.

Under the second round of bidding, 25 contract areas were offered for exploration covering an area of 3,000 square meters with a prospective reserve of 190 million metric tonne (mmt) of hydrocarbons, Joy told reporters here on Wednesday.

Out of the 25 fields on offer, 15 were onshore and 10 offshore.

Joy said that in the first round of bidding, under which 30 fields were offered for exploration in 2017, 24 petroleum mining licenses (PML) were signed, with the value of oil and gas production estimated at $6.5 billion for 20 years covering an area of 1,050 square meters.

The bids were offered to new players to do exploration only where discovery of reserves had already been made, he said.

Out of the 26 sedimentary basins across the country, seven had been already explored, he said, adding that the government had allotted Rs 3,000 crore to ONGC and Oil India Ltd to carry out seismic survey for prospects of the remaining ones.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Business #DGH #DSF #V P Joy

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.