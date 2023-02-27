Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 27: Bitcoin, Ether in green as crypto mcap rises

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.09 percent to $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 4.36 percent to $34.94 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.80 billion, 10.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $30.82 billion, which is 88.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.19 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received over $70 million in cryptocurrencies since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, providing the nation with funds for military equipment and humanitarian assistance.

The figures came from a February 24 report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

