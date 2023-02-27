English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 27: Bitcoin, Ether in green as crypto mcap rises

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.09 percent to $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 4.36 percent to $34.94 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.80 billion, 10.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $30.82 billion, which is 88.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.19 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine has received over $70 million in cryptocurrencies since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, providing the nation with funds for military equipment and humanitarian assistance.

    The figures came from a February 24 report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

    As of 8:04 am on February 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24-HOUR (PERCENT)
    Bitcoin20,59,0001.23
    Tether USD87.210.33
    Alchemy Pay3.32000.58
    Ripple32.95000.99
    Ethereum1,38,800.50.28
    Dogecoin7.36992.78
    FTX Token7.36992.28

