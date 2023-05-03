English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 3: Cryptos in green, bitcoin hovers around Rs 24 lakh

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.92 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 3 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.26 percent to $1.18 trillion over the previous day.  In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 2.97 percent to  $35.29 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.46 billion, which is 6.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $32.65 billion, which is 92.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.92 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 8.40 am on May 3, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.270.02%
    Bitcoin24,90,000-1.94%
    Ripple40.50000.0%
    Ethereum1,66,000.1 -0.47%
    Dogecoin7.1100 -0.73%
    WazirX Token14.60-1.81%

     

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 3, 2023 09:02 am