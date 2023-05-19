English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 19: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 23 lakh

    The volume of all stable coins is now $29.37 billion, which is 92.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
    The volume of all stable coins is now $29.36B, which is 92.43% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The global crypto market cap is $1.12T, a 1.46% decrease over the last day

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.42 percent to $1.12 trillion over the previous day.  In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 5.31 percent to  $31.77 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.04 billion, which is 6.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $29.37B, which is 92.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.32 percent, a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day.

    At 9:48 am on May 19, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.79  -0.18%
    Bitcoin23,24,543   -1.71%
    Ripple39.7947   3.36%
    Ethereum1,56,333.1 -1.05%
    Dogecoin6.3700  -0.49%
    WazirX Token10.90  -1.8%

     

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #crypto currency #crypto prices #India
    first published: May 19, 2023 09:57 am