Top cryptocurrency prices on May 19: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 23 lakh

The global crypto market cap is $1.12T, a 1.46% decrease over the last day

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.42 percent to $1.12 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 5.31 percent to $31.77 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.04 billion, which is 6.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $29.37B, which is 92.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.32 percent, a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day.

At 9:48 am on May 19, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):