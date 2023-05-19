Top cryptocurrency prices on May 19: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 23 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.42 percent to $1.12 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 5.31 percent to $31.77 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.04 billion, which is 6.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stable coins is now $29.37B, which is 92.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.32 percent, a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day.
At 9:48 am on May 19, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|87.79
|-0.18%
|Bitcoin
|23,24,543
|-1.71%
|Ripple
|39.7947
|3.36%
|Ethereum
|1,56,333.1
|-1.05%
|Dogecoin
|6.3700
|-0.49%
|WazirX Token
|10.90
|-1.8%