Top cryptocurrency prices on April 30: Major cryptocurrencies trade in red, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in red and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 30.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.52 billion, which makes a 35.53 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.40 billion which is 9.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $21.56 billion, which is 87.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.96 percent, a decrease of 0.14 percent over the day.
At 8:24 am on April 30, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H (%)
|Bitcoin
|25,63,500
|-0.17
|Tether USD
|87.89
|0.06
|Ethereum
|1,67,361.5
|1.51
|Ripple
|41.5899
|-0.26
|Binance Coin
|28,005
|0.19