    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 30: Major cryptocurrencies trade in red, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies are trading in red and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 30.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.52 billion, which makes a 35.53 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.40 billion which is 9.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $21.56 billion, which is 87.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.96 percent, a decrease of 0.14 percent over the day.

    At 8:24 am on April 30, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H (%)
    Bitcoin25,63,500   -0.17
    Tether USD87.89     0.06
    Ethereum1,67,361.5      1.51
    Ripple41.5899   -0.26
    Binance Coin28,005     0.19

     

