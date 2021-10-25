MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 25, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Ethereum

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early today on October 25. The global crypto market cap is $ 2.56 trillion, a 0.31 percent increase over the last day.While the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.24 billion, which makes a 23.49 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,03,628 and its dominance is currently 45.37 percent, an increase of 0.30 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency touches all time high


    Meme cryptocurrency Shib Inu (SHIB) touched record high on October 24 reaching a price of $0.00003995 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,585,097,334. The meme token is up 36.92 percent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap. Even on October 25 (today), in India, Shiba Inu tops the WazirX exchange in terms of volume with Tether, Dogecoin and Bitcoin trailing behind on second and third respectively. Read details here.

  • Analysis

    Ethereum: The transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin


    The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, ether, has been touching all-time highs in price ahead of a major upgrade of its underlying platform, ethereum. Ether is currently worth in aggregate just shy of US$500 billion (363 billion). That’s still slightly less than half that of the biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin. But could this upgrade put ethereum on the path to becoming the dominant platform on the internet and make ether number one? Read here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Walmart kicks off pilot program allowing shoppers to buy crypto in US stores


    Retail giant Walmart said it has kicked off a pilot program allowing shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in its stores. Walmart Inc on October 21 said customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar. Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

