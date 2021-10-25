Top cryptocurrency news on October 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Ethereum

Corporate Watch

Walmart kicks off pilot program allowing shoppers to buy crypto in US stores



Retail giant Walmart said it has kicked off a pilot program allowing shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in its stores. Walmart Inc on October 21 said customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar. Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks. Read more here.