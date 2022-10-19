Top Cryptocurrency News On October 19: Bitcoin slips, Walmart CTO on crypto future and more

Big Story

US Commissioner pushes lawmakers to speed up with crypto regulations

While the European Union moves swiftly through the legislative stages with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, a groundbreaking framework for cryptocurrencies, its financial services chief implores its American counterparts to keep up to ensure that the upcoming regulations will be global, not local. Mairead McGuinness, commissioner for financial services at the European Commission, highlighted to the Financial Times on 18 October that the regulatory initiatives should have a worldwide scope. McGuinness stated, “We do need to see other players also legislate. We need to look at global regulation of crypto.” Read details here

