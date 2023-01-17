Top cryptocurrency news on January 17: Shiba Inu launches Shibarium, Binance and Huobi collaborate to recover stolen Bitcoin, and more

New Offerings

Binance introduces cold storage for institutional investors' collateralised crypto in leveraged trading



Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges, is now enabling institutional investors to hold their collateralized digital assets used for leveraged positions outside the platform. It will now allow investors to deposit their collateral with Binance Custody, which will safeguard the assets offline in cold storage wallets.

Once the trades are completed, the assets will then be made accessible to the user again. This feature is expected to be a significant benefit for investors who trade in the leveraged crypto markets, as it enables them to keep their collateral in secure offline storage, rather than having to keep it on the exchange. This way, users can continue to trade crypto during volatile market conditions without experiencing large outflows on the exchange. Read more here

