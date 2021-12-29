MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 29, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 29: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on December 29: Tepid markets as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin fall


    Bitcoin tumbled 3.26 percent to trade at Rs 38,41,485 while Ethereum (Rs 3,05,821.8) fell 3.68 percent. Cardano (Rs 112.98) fell 4.33 percent. Avalanche (Rs 8,676.33) dipped 3.6 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,300) fell 3.17 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 11,833.26) decreased 4.16 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.86 percent to trade at Rs 80. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Iran Banning Crypto Mining Until March 6 to Save Power: Report


    It’s the second time this year Iran has taken such measures to reduce the strain on the country’s power grid. The country is banning authorised crypto mining in the country until March 6 in an attempt to save power and avoid blackouts this winter, which will reportedly free up 209 megawatts of power for use by the country's households. Read more here.

  • Altcoin Central

    Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus Holds Just $42K in DOGE


    Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus wants it known that he does not speak on behalf of Dogecoin. Markus only holds 220K worth of DOGE, and while Twitter trolling over the project has frustrated him, he says he respects the developers who continue to work on it. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Pak, Beeple, CryptoPunks, the Internet’s source code – these are the 15 most expensive NFTs sold in 2021


    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been one of the largest crypto trends in 2021. The most expensive piece, The Merge by Pak, sold for $91.8 million. Read more about the most expensive NFTs sold during 2021 here

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

