Top cryptocurrency news on December 29: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Pak, Beeple, CryptoPunks, the Internet’s source code – these are the 15 most expensive NFTs sold in 2021



Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been one of the largest crypto trends in 2021. The most expensive piece, The Merge by Pak, sold for $91.8 million. Read more about the most expensive NFTs sold during 2021 here