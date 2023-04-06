Cryptocurrency roundup for April 6: Tokenized gold market cap crosses $1 billion milestone and more

Legal

Legal Faraday Box: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Electronic Life Is About to Change

Sam Bankman-Fried is set to face stringent restrictions on his electronic and internet use in the coming days, akin to being confined in a legal "Faraday box." A judge has granted Bankman-Fried's request to postpone the enforcement of these new bail terms until next week. Once they take effect, he will have to surrender his smartphone and laptop to his lawyers and receive replacements with restricted capabilities. Bankman-Fried's new phone will be unable to access the internet, while his laptop will be heavily monitored and limited to specific websites, such as his lawyers' website, Uber Eats, and Spotify. Additionally, the passionate gamer will be prohibited from playing video games that allow chat or voice communication. Read More