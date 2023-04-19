Cryptocurrency roundup for April 19: Bitcoin's secret price indicator unlocks potential mega bull market and more

Market Buzz

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin and Ether Trade Up, Dogecoin Flies

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a 2.7% upmove, reaching $30,320 on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko data. This represents a 2.2% increase over the previous week. Ether, on the other hand, saw a slight upmove of 0.38% to $2,091 and managed a 9% increase over the week. This uptick was driven by buying activity related to the Ethereum blockchain upgrade last Wednesday, which enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. In contrast to the overall downward trend, Dogecoin gained 1.3% to reach $0.0913 and accumulated a 10% increase for the week. The memecoin's positive sentiment was bolstered by Twitter's partnership with multi-asset investment firm eToro, allowing for stock and cryptocurrency trading on the platform, as well as support from Dogecoin enthusiast Elon Musk. Solana experienced a 0.2% drop to US$24.7 but maintained a weekly gain of 18%. Grayscale Investments, a U.S.-based digital currency asset manager, introduced the Grayscale Solana Trust on Monday for public trading on OTC Markets under the symbol GSOL, allowing investors exposure to Solana's price movement without holding the asset directly. The crypto market faced additional challenges due to renewed regulatory concerns. The U.S. SEC charged Bittrex and its co-founder William Shihara with violating securities laws. Other crypto companies, such as Kraken, Coinbase, Paxos, and Binance, have also been targeted by U.S. regulators this year.