English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: India 5G Launch | PM Modi at the launch of 5G Services
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

    Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

    Reuters
    October 01, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans.

    New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York.

    Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

    The lender also listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet and had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, as of July 13 this year.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Celsius #cryptocurrency
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 09:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.