Binance lays off over 1,000 employees: Report

Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves.
Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.
U.S. regulators last month sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception." Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."
More employees were laid off this week, according to former employees, who said customer-service workers were heavily affected. The cuts were global, including about three dozen customer-service employees in India, the report added.
Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!