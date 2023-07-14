English
    Binance lays off over 1,000 employees: Report

    Reuters
    July 14, 2023 / 11:05 PM IST
    Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves.

    Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.

    U.S. regulators last month sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception." Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."

    More employees were laid off this week, according to former employees, who said customer-service workers were heavily affected. The cuts were global, including about three dozen customer-service employees in India, the report added.

    Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 11:05 pm

