United Breweries MD & CEO Rishi Pardal steps down

United Breweries Limited (UBL), a part of the HEINEKEN Company, on February 17 informed that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Pardal, tendered his resignation on Thursday (February 16), and accordingly, will serve his six months’ notice period now.

Pradal served as the MD & CEO of the company for two years, and nine months, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was the Vice President and General Manager, Global Apparel Solutions, RBIS for over 3 years.

Commenting on Pradal's resignation, Jacco van der Linden, President – Asia Pacific, HEINEKEN, and a member of the UBL Board said: "With Rishi's leadership, UBL has successfully navigated through COVID challenges and has made significant steps in integrating UBL into the HEINEKEN Group while keeping a focus on the business. We are thankful for the leadership, and experience Rishi has brought to the company."

"During Rishi's tenure, UBL has deepened the company's bench of talented executives with a good mix of externally recruited and HEINEKEN talented and experienced leaders. The executive team will continue to drive the business forward," van der Linden further said.

Moneycontrol News