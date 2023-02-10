United Breweries stock falls 5% after dismal December quarter numbers

United Breweries: United Breweries Q3 earnings miss analyst’s expectations, posts loss at Rs 2.1 crore on dismal operating performance, exceptional loss. The beer and non-alcoholic beverages maker has posted loss of Rs 2.1 crore for December FY23 quarter, against profit of Rs 90.56 crore in same period last year, impacted by weak operating performance and exceptional loss of Rs 33.12 crore. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,611 crore grew by 1.9% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell 54% YoY to Rs 76.65 crore and margin plunged 623 bps to 4.75% in the same period. Numbers missed analysts' expectations.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Stocks of United Breweries declined over 5 percent intraday on February 10, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

The beer maker on February 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of the impairment of assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh besides higher expenses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.02 crore in the same quarter last financial year, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,713.54 crore against Rs 3,517.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,675.28 crore compared to Rs 3,394.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

The company said there was continued inflationary pressures on costs, particularly on prices of barley and packaging material.

Read More

At 11:07 hours, United Breweries was quoting at Rs 1,462.95, down Rs 86.30 or 5.57 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,514.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,456.10.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 13,506 shares compared to its five-day average of 3,281 shares an increase of 311.59 percent.

UBL said due to a change in operating models in these states on account of a post-integration review undertaken by Heineken there has been a volume decline, which resulted in lower cash inflows due to reduction in revenue.