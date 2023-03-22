Polar Capital Funds sells KIMS shares worth Rs 144 crore

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,300.03 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 143.77 crore. (Representative Image)

Polar Capital Funds Plc on Wednesday offloaded shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for Rs 144 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold 11,05,934 shares, amounting to 1.38 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,300.03 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 143.77 crore.

As of the December quarter, Polar Capital Funds Plc owned 1.87 per cent stake, shareholding data with the bourse showed.

On Wednesday, shares of KIMS closed 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 1,327 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate transaction, Small Cap World Fund Inc sold shares of Kajaria Ceramics for Rs 130 crore through an open market transaction.

Small Cap World Fund Inc offloaded 12.50 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,040.03 each scrip, as per the data available with the NSE.

This took the deal value at Rs 130 crore.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics closed 0.29 per cent down at Rs 1,051.35 each on the NSE.