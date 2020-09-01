3 Point Analysis | The AGR verdict: Bharti Airtel breathes easy, Vodafone still troubled

The Supreme Court(SC) on September 1 delivered a verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case, which permitted for a staggered payment of dues over the next 10 years. A three-judge apex court bench directed telecom operators to make 10 percent upfront payment of their AGR dues, with the timeline for staggered payments beginning on 1 April 2021. While Bharti Airtel already has provisions and a 10-year time frame gives it a breather, the ruling has dealt a massive blow to Vodafone Idea which is facing an acute financial crunch and owes more than Rs 50,000 crore in AGR-related dues.

So, what does the SC order mean for telecom companies? And is there any room for a review? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.