Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | The AGR verdict: Bharti Airtel breathes easy, Vodafone still troubled

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what does the SC order mean for the telecom companies?

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court(SC) on September 1 delivered a verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case, which permitted for a  staggered payment of dues over the next 10 years. A three-judge apex court bench directed telecom operators to make 10 percent upfront payment of their AGR dues,  with the timeline for staggered payments beginning on 1 April 2021. While Bharti Airtel already has provisions and a 10-year time frame gives it a breather, the ruling has dealt a massive blow to Vodafone Idea which is facing an acute financial crunch and owes more than Rs 50,000 crore in AGR-related dues.

So, what does the SC order mean for telecom companies? And is there any room for a review? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #AGR case #Supreme Court #video

