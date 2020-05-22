3-Point Analysis | KKR deal marks another big leap for Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that the US-based private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent equity stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms, making it the fifth high-profile investment in a month.

Jio Platforms has attracted investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in the last one month from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what this deal means for both companies and why there is so much of interest in Jio Platforms.

