Centre reduced excise duty on petrol, diesel to provide relief to consumers: Puri

The oil minister said the central government took a stand to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel when the international fuel prices surged. (File image)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government and BJP-ruled states reduced taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

Addressing a press conference, the oil minister said the central government took a stand to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel when the international fuel prices surged.

In May 2022, the central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to reduce the high fuel prices.

Puri added that despite of the rise in international crude oil prices, oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not pass on the high fuel costs to consumers.

The minister said the OMCs are, however, still making under recovery on sale of diesel. He clarified that there is no under recovery on petrol now.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Puri also said that there a significant difference between the price of petrol and diesel in the states ruled by BJP government and other governments.

Addressing the recent hike in LPG prices, the minister said that the government cannot be run on freebies. On March 1, the price of a 14.2-kg gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 bringing the price of a cylinder to Rs 1,103 in Delhi and Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai.