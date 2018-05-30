Buy Sonata Software, target Rs 412: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Sonata Software has been maintaining its uptrend and trading in a rising channel since the beginning of the year. However, from the past five weeks, prices were seen fluctuating in falling channel as the stock was making lower highs and lower lows pattern on daily charts.

This week, the channel breakout has been observed above the falling trend line along with positive divergence on the RSI which is a bullish signal for the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 370-375 for the upside target of Rs 412 with a stop loss below Rs 345.

