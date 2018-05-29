App
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018 11:10 AM IST

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 600: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 544-547 for targets of Rs 585-600, keeping a stop loss below Rs 519.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Axis Bank is on the verge of a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, on the daily chart, it has turned upwards after taking support at the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level placed at Rs 520 and has broken out from a consolidation phase affirming bullishness.

The RSI has entered in the bull zone after bearing out of broken out from upper Bollinger Band. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 544-547 for targets of Rs 585-600, keeping a stop loss below Rs 519.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Bank #Stocks Views

