Buy ACC; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

October 21, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on ACC


ACC (a Holcim group company) is a large cement player with capacity of over 34.5 MT in India and one of the oldest cement player in the industry. The company also manufactures ready-mix concrete and has 50 plants across India. ACC has a strong balance-sheet with debt free status. However, it remains a laggard in terms of efficiency and operating margins vs. peer companies The ongoing capex of Rs 3500 crore would increase its capacity to 39.3 MT by H1CY22E. A 1.1 MT GU in Sindri has already been commissioned. Balance 4.8 MT new capacities are progressing according to schedule


Outlook


Given the healthy growth outlook and comfortable valuations, we remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value ACC at Rs 2800 i.e.12.5x CY22E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #ACC #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Oct 21, 2021 05:18 pm

