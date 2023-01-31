Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey in the Parliament today

Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24, she will table the Economic Survey prepared under the stewardship of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Key things you need to know about the Economic Survey

- This document is closely parsed by experts to know more about the macroeconomic picture, sectoral performances, government's policy implications, and the direction the economy is moving in.

- It helps the government in making policies and also course correct. The most awaited number will be the economic growth projections for the next fiscal.

- India's economy is expected to do well in a year that will see global growth slow on account of recessionary fears taking root in advanced economies. That is going to hit India's exports and chip away at growth projections. The impact of interest rate hikes will also likely impact some of the pent up recovery that was seen in the current fiscal.

- The Economic Survey is expected to detail the roadmap for India to become a manufacturing hub amid shifting global supply chains. The positive impact of the government's PLI scheme in attracting global manufacturing at a time of global upheaval has resulted in India becoming a major source of optimism for the entire world.

- Modi government's efforts to move India's ranking up on the World Bank's doing business index have yielded results. It has helped in burnishing India's credentials as a business-friendly destination. India has benefitted from the China plus one strategy followed by global corporations as they diversify away from a country racked by multiple challenges.