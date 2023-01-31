Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey in the Parliament today

Economic Survey 2023 Live: The Budget Session will begin at 11:00 am today with the President's address to both houses of the Parliament. After that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey. Post Finance Minister's presentation, a press conference will be held by the CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24, she will table the Economic Survey prepared under the stewardship of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
Key things you need to know about the Economic Survey
- This document is closely parsed by experts to know more about the macroeconomic picture, sectoral performances, government's policy implications, and the direction the economy is moving in.
- It helps the government in making policies and also course correct. The most awaited number will be the economic growth projections for the next fiscal.
- India's economy is expected to do well in a year that will see global growth slow on account of recessionary fears taking root in advanced economies. That is going to hit India's exports and chip away at growth projections. The impact of interest rate hikes will also likely impact some of the pent up recovery that was seen in the current fiscal.
- The Economic Survey is expected to detail the roadmap for India to become a manufacturing hub amid shifting global supply chains. The positive impact of the government's PLI scheme in attracting global manufacturing at a time of global upheaval has resulted in India becoming a major source of optimism for the entire world.
- Modi government's efforts to move India's ranking up on the World Bank's doing business index have yielded results. It has helped in burnishing India's credentials as a business-friendly destination. India has benefitted from the China plus one strategy followed by global corporations as they diversify away from a country racked by multiple challenges.
Economic Survey 2023 Live: IMF marginally increases global growth forecast
Global growth remains weak, but it may be at a turning point. The IMF has slightly increased its 2022 and 2023 growth forecasts. Global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 then rebound to 3.1% in 2024, it said.
Budget Session 2023 Live: What MSME sector needs
To expand bank credit to MSME segment, especially for Micro Enterprises (where thin credit information and higher cost to serve for banks is an issue), the Govt can look to bring support through some credit guarantee scheme (maybe similar to ECLGS) or a separate subsidy/priority status for this segment of customers (maybe similar to the support extended to small & marginal farmers). A separate Credit Rating and attendant risk-weight framework for the MSME segment could also help differentiate and support them in a better way. [Manish Kothari, President and Head – Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank]
Economic Survey 2023 Live: FY24 GDP growth forecast – The most important number
Perhaps the most important number in the Economic Survey is its forecast for next year’s GDP growth.
The Economic Survey for 2021-22 had predicted India’s GDP would growth by 8-8.5 percent in 2022-23. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine less than a month after the Survey’s release put paid to those hopes.
This year’s Survey is likely to be more circumspect, given the growth slowdown that is currently visible and expected to take hold next year. The government’s first advance estimate for this year’s real GDP growth is 7 percent. For next year, the Reserve Bank of India had forecast back in September that growth may slow down to 6.5 percent in 2023-24.
Economists from outside the government are more pessimistic, with some seeing the impact of a global slowdown dragging India’s growth rate down to as low as 5.1 percent next year. The Economic Survey, however, may not be as pessimistic.
Economic Survey Live: What will be the colour of the Survey's cover?
We might be in the digital age, but the chief economic adviser’s office has taken great pleasure and care in picking the colour of the Economic Survey in recent years. Gone are the days of the banal white covers.
Last year’s survey was branded with the ‘Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav’ logo. Before that, the cover of the Survey presented in 2021 depicted the frontline fighters against the coronavirus pandemic: doctors and nurses.
In previous years, different colours were used for the cover of the Survey to represent the government’s focus areas for the upcoming year: lavender for the synthesis between the old and new (Economic Survey for 2019-20), sky blue for ‘blue sky thinking’ about the appropriate economic model for India (Economic Survey for 2018-19), and pink to highlight the importance of gender issues to the economy (Economic Survey for 2017-18), among others.
Any guesses what colour will be the cover of the Economic Survey for 2022-23?
Economic Survey Live: Another agile Economic Survey or return to “unwieldy” days?
Last year’s Economic Survey, at 413 pages, was significantly smaller than its predecessor, largely down to the removal of an entire volume.
Writing in the preface of the Survey for 2021-22, Sanjeev Sanyal, the government's Principal Economic Adviser, said the two-volume format, at almost 900 pages, was “becoming unwieldy”.
The Economic Survey for 2020-21 comprised of a 335-page Volume 1, 368-page Volume 2, and a 174-page long statistical appendix.
According to Sanyal, the second volume was removed as it was felt that "the thematic chapters of Volume 1 were not adequately linked to the sectoral chapters of Volume 2".
Will this year’s Survey see a return to “unwieldy” days? We will find out by noon.
Economic Survey 2023 Live: Overall improvement in banking sector
The Economic Survey 2023 is expected to acknowledge the overall improvement in the health of Indian banking sector while warning about certain upside risks emanating from global markets. If one looks at the period since the release of the last economic survey (2022), banks have seen further improvement in gross NPA numbers and capital adequacy levels. The Gross Non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks fell to a seven-year low of five percent in September 2022, per RBI data. Credit growth too has picked up significantly. Capital isn't big worry at this point with most banks reporting ratios well above the regulatory minimum. But what could spoil the party is a potential recession in major economies accompanied by high interest rates and sticky inflation. This will have ramifications on asset quality of local banks. These elements are likely to be discussed at the survey. [DineshUnnikrishnan, Editor, Banking]
Economic Survey 2023 Live: Past themes of Eco Surveys
The survey typically gives us a thorough snapshot of the economy, it also builds on a theme –one of the most notable themes that was explained in great detail in document in 2016 was the JAM trinity –the digital payments revolution that has transformed how Indians transact. JAM stands for Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile. The survey of 2021-22 emphasised on ‘agility’ and the ‘barbell strategy’ that the government deployed during the pandemic – i.e creating flexibility in the economy through deregulation and reforms. A combination of safety nets for the vulnerable and real time information based policy Interventions.
Economic Survey Live: What did the Economic Survey 2021-22 say about growth in 2022-23?
The survey had projected that growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage ; robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. According to the survey, the year was well poised for pick up in private investment. The survey had projected India’s GDP to grow in real terms by 8.0-8.5% -this estimate was pegged on the assumptions that there wont be a pandemic-related economic disruption, a normal monsoon and oil prices will be in the range of $70-75/bbl. However, India’s GDP may grow at 6-7 percent this fiscal, according to Advance Estimates. The Brent crude oil average about $100/b in 2022.
Economic Survey 2023 Live: Above-target inflation in India
The Economic Survey 2023 will likely take note of above-target inflation in India, estimated by the central bank at 6.8% in 2022/23, according to Reuters. However, the document is likely to argue that the pace of price increases is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment.
The Economic Survey will likely caution that pressure on the Indian rupee could continue due to the tightening of monetary policy, Reuters reported quoting sources. India's current account deficit (CAD) may also remain elevated as imports could remain high due to a strong local economy while exports ease due to weakness in the global economy, the survey will likely caution.
Economic Survey 2023 Live: GDP growth at 6-6.8%
The economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth for FY 2023-24 at, a source told Reuters.
India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the source said requesting anonymity. This would be the slowest growth in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
Economic Survey 2023 Live: What to expect today?
The Budget session of the Parliament begins today with the President’s address to both houses in a joint session. The Economic Survey will be tabled after the address. The Economic Survey is an important document with complete analysis of the economy and projections for economic growth for the current fiscal and 2023-24. Typically, every Chief Economic Advisor leaves his/her imprint on the survey – this survey has been prepared under the current Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran. The survey, while does not give any indication of what might be in the budget, but it provides a context to the budget. The first Economic survey was presented in 1950-51. It was presented along with the Union Budget, however, from 1964 onwards, the survey was delinked from the budget.
