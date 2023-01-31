Economic Survey 2023: 135.2 crore Aadhaar numbers generated till November 2022

About 135.2 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated as of November 2022 while 71.1 crore Aadhaar numbers have been updated, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 on January 31. This indicates how the 12-digit unique identification number, which provides a digital identity to Indian residents, is an essential tool for social delivery by the state and would act as the foundation of India’s digital integration.

As of November 2022, 8,621.2 crore authentications have been done via Aadhaar while 1,350.2 crore eKYC transactions have been executed so far.

As per the Economic Survey, 75.3 crore residents have linked their Aadhaar with ration cards to avail ration while 27.9 crore residents have linked their Aadhaar with cooking gas connections to receive LPG subsidies. About 75.4 crore bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar and 1,549.8 crore transactions have taken place via Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AePS).

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been mandated to develop the policy, procedure, and system for issuing an Aadhaar number to each resident and performing authentication. It is also responsible for taking necessary measures to ensure the information stored in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) is secured and protected against unauthorised access or misuse.

Moneycontrol News