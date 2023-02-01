Budget 2023: ChatGPT was asked 'What's an ideal budget?' Check AI chatbot's answer

When tech entrepreneur Amit Paranjape asked Open AI's chatbot ChatGPT about what would be an ideal Union Budget for India, it apparently shared 10 pointers on it.

Ahead of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation, Paranjape shared the pointers on Twitter.

According to ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot that can understand and respond in natural language, an ideal Union Budget for the country must include the following:

1.) Increased investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

2.) Focus on job creation and economic growth.

3.) Tax reforms and simplification of the tax system.

4.) Boost to agriculture and rural development.

5.) Implementation of policies that promote entrepreneurship and attract foreign investments.

6.) Measures to address income inequality and poverty.

7.) Attention to environmental sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint.

8.) Reduction in government spending and control of fiscal deficit.

9.) Investment in technology and digitisation to modernise the economy.

10.) Implementation of reforms to improve ease of doing business.

Many of the pointers mentioned in the pointers were addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 presentation.