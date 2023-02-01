Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman may tweak tax slabs, step on growth pedal

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech is expected to push for a growth-oriented budget, resisting the temptation to turn populist. She may rely on asset sales and cutting subsidies to keep infrastructure expenditure intact and contain fiscal deficit.
Budget 2023-24 will see tweaks in income-tax slabs for the salaried and the poor may get some boost through schemes such as rural jobs, while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tries to ramp up sops for local manufacturing in her final full-year spending plan before 2024 polls. Sitharaman’s recent comments on understanding the “pressures of the middle class” have added to the buzz that she would put some money in the pockets of India's taxpayers. Will she leave you with more cash in hand? Watch this space
Budget 2023 live updates: What startups want
-- Tweak definition of “eligible startup” under I-TAct to allow tax sops for start-ups incorporated till April 1, 2028.
--Let eligible startups to carry forward and set off losses incurred in the first 10 years after incorporation
-- Allow facility of deferment of tax payment on ESOP of employees of more startups than allowed
-- Take back amendment requiring the startups to explain the source of income of the investors
--Reduce the rate of MAT for eligible start-ups from 15% to 9%.
Budget 2023 live updates: Freight corridors and high-speed trains in focus
With dedicated freight corridors and high-speed rail gaining momentum, Budget 2023 could see nationally important projects being announced to meet the medium-term National Rail Plan targets of carrying 50 percent cargo, up from the current share of 30 percent.
Budget 2023 live updates: Push seen for roads, transport and highways
Though budgetary allocation may be similar compared to previous years, at Rs 1.6 to 1.8 lakh crore, Budget 2023 is likely to see more callouts on softer aspects such as road safety. Highway amenities could emerge as an area of investment, including provision of charging stations.
Budget 2023 live updates: The cues Dalal Street will be looking for
- FM delivers on fiscal consolidation while pushing demand
-- Limited fiscal headroom in FY24
- All eyes on capex, including in defence
-- Job generation through manufacturing, China-Plus strategy
-- Reduction in fertiliser subsidy to spur rural demand
-- Gross borrowing in excess of Rs 16 lakh crore can be bad
Budget 2023 income tax updates
Exemption limit and tax rates have not seen any tinkering for a long time. Deductions under Section 80C could be raised from present level of Rs 1.50 lakh per annum. Ceiling for claiming deduction under Section 80D for health insurance premiums may also see a hike.
Budget 2023 live updates:
Small savers may see push in this Budget for schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The thrust on small saving schemes will continue for financing the fiscal deficit.
Budget 2023 live updates: Will homebuyers get balm from inflation?
The current limit of Rs 2 lakh as deduction for interest paid on home loans for self-occupied property may see a hike to at least Rs 5 lakh, keeping in view inflation. The last hike in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was made in 2014. For repayment of principal portion, the current deduction, capped at Rs 1.5 lakh and comprising multiple investments (PF, Term Deposits), needs to be hiked to boost buying.
Budget 2023 live updates: Will the FM leave you happy?
Budget 2023-24 may see Nirmala Sitharaman going for a hike in the income tax exemption limits. The Centre is reportedly considering to raise exemptions limits to Rs 5 lakh from the current Rs 2.5 lakh in an attempt to put more money in your pocket.This hike could boost consumption