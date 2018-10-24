Budget 2019: Homemakers expect India's first full-time woman FM to think about them

Sunita Parab, a Mumbai-based homemaker and entrepreneur, is struggling like many to make ends meet.

But Parab's story is a little different. She lives in one of the several chawls that dot the financial capital's Lower Parel. She has an eight-year-old daughter who attends an English Medium School, for which Parab shells out Rs 50,000 annually. Although she can hardly afford the school fees, Sunita wants her daughter to get the best education, so that she does not have to struggle like her mother.

On the other hand, her father-in-law has physical disability, while her husband is a driver by profession, who earns a meager salary. Hence, Parab set out along with her mother-in-law to set up a small stall to sell snacks. The idea being, lower prices + higher sales = higher profits.

She started selling each portion of poha (puffed rice) and upma (semolina) for Rs 10. And here's where her irony begins. Now, she has been forced to raise prices, given high food inflation and sells the same portion for Rs 15.

"The cost of a (commercial) cylinder has increased along with prices of pulses and vegetables. When this happened, our kitchen was majorly impacted. The government must at least reduce the prices of daily use items. From school fees to daily groceries, the price of everything is increasing," Parab said and added: "I'm hoping for some relief from the government in this budget."

Pinning her hopes on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who would better understand the travails of a homemaker, Parab stressed, "I hope she reduces prices of items we use daily."

Like Parab, many housewives are hoping for a reduction in prices of household commodities from Sitharaman's maiden Budget, which will be presented on July 5.