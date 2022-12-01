 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia most-loved, Divi’s Labs shunned by analysts in November

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Eicher Motors has seen the maximum upgrades in the last one year. On the flip side, it has also seen the maximum downgrades in the last month

With the curtains coming down on India Inc’s Q2FY23 earnings season, analysts were busy in November making rating revisions and upgrading their outlook for stocks that managed to beat the consensus. Britannia saw the maximum upgrades after a solid earnings beat while Divi’s Labs was shunned by analysts after its Q2 net profit slumped 18 percent year-on-year.

While all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies reported a margin decline in the September quarter due to the high cost of inventory, Britannia’s EBITDA margins expanded to 16.3 percent from 15.5 percent in the same quarter last fiscal. In its earnings press release, the company said it had added 28,000 rural preferred dealers, leading to consistent market share gains, now at a 15-year high.

From 20 ‘buy’, 16 ‘hold’ and 4 ‘sell’ calls in October, the stock was upgraded to 27 ‘buy’, 12 ‘hold’ and 3 ‘sell’ calls. It has managed to turn its fortunes around after spending several months in the ‘Maximum Pessimism’ stock list.

As commodity prices have now eased and the high cost inventory has been passed on, analysts believe FMCG margins are set to expand with volumes reviving on a bounceback in rural demand. Riding on this, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and ITC also saw slight upgrades in their ratings over the last month.