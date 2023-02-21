 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bolt from the blue: More than 800 houses under high tension power lines to be demolished in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Experts say such houses come about 20% cheaper, while land prices could be lesser by as much as 30-40%.

About 8 km from Yelahanka airforce station, a fairly new residential layout in Kodigehalli stands right next to soaring electrical grids carrying high-voltage electricity across the city.

Experts in Bengaluru say, such houses may come 20 percent cheaper and the land prices could be lower by about 30-40 percent.

However, local corporations and state government bodies are planning to demolish more than 800 houses situated close to high tension power lines in urban Bengaluru.

B.S. Prahalad, Chief Engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Roads and Infrastructure), told Moneycontrol, "We have started the process of relocating houses in Bengaluru situated under or very close to high tension power lines."