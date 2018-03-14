App
Mar 14, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boeing inks new pact with TAL to make beams for Dreamliners

Boeing and various Tata group companies are already manufacturing aerostructures for the aircraft maker's commercial and military planes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US aviation major Boeing and TAL Manufacturing Solutions (TAL), a Tata group company, today signed a new contract to manufacture advanced composite floor beams for Boeing's 787-9/10 Dreamliners at the latter's dedicated facility in Nagpur.

Boeing had awarded the first contract to TAL for the floor beams in October 2011.

"This new contract for ACF beams for the B 787-9 and 787-10 planes is a reaffirmation of our commitment to India," Boeing India president Pratyush Kumar said, adding, "Boeing has provided advanced technology to support this partnership, and closely worked with TAL."

TAL recently delivered the 13,000th floor beam to 787 fuselage suppliers from its Mihan SEZ-based manufacturing facility for Boeing in Nagpur, the release added.

According to Tata Sons president for infrastructure, defence and aerospace Banmali Agrawala, the collaboration between Boeing and several Tata group companies on various aerospace and defence programmes will drive synergies and create future opportunities for both the companies in manufacturing and innovation.

Tata Boeing Aerospace recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art Apache fuselage facility in Hyderabad.

