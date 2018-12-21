App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL in talks to form JV with US-firm for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in India: Anant Geete

"Right now we are importing 100 percent lithium-ion batteries, but efforts are on towards manufacturing them in India within the next one year," Geete said, adding that talks are on between BHEL and an American firm to form a joint venture for domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is making efforts to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in India in the next one year, and talks are on between state-run BHEL and a US firm to form a joint venture in this regard, Union Minister Anant Geete said on Friday.

"Right now we are importing 100 percent lithium-ion batteries, but efforts are on towards manufacturing them in India within the next one year," Geete said, adding that talks are on between BHEL and an American firm to form a joint venture for domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

BHEL comes under the administrative control of ministries of heavy industries.

The minister also unveiled electric auto, 'KYTO', manufactured by ETO Motors in joint venture with Hong Kong-based Kyto Green Technologies.

Grayson Richards, managing director of Kyto Green Technologies, said the company plans to invest USD 10 million in India over the next two years and will make the country a hub for exporting to other nations.

Lithium-ion batteries, a key component used in electric vehicles, are mostly imported from China at present.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #Anant Geete #BHEL #Business #Companies #government

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.