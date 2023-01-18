 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru, Mumbai record highest office rental growth in Asia-Pacific: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

The Knight Frank report added that prime rentals in all the Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR are expected to increase over the next 12 months backed by healthy demand.

Bengaluru recorded the highest office rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC market), followed by Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR), among the Indian cities, according to Knight Frank's Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q4 2022.

Bengaluru witnessed a prime rental growth of 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Followed by Mumbai (2nd on APAC Prime Office Rental Growth), where prime office rents witnessed a rise of 7 percent YoY while NCR (13th on APAC Prime Office Rental Growth) office rentals remained stable in Q4 2022.

"Quarterly, prime rents in all three cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, and NCR) remained stable. Prime rentals in all the three Indian cities are expected to increase over the next 12 months backed by healthy demand," the report added.

The APAC market includes East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, along with 20 countries, including China, India, and, Indonesia.

"While the Indian economy recovers gradually, global economic cues remain tense as inflation continues to trigger more liquidity tightening measures across the globe. With the pandemic having a little material impact on businesses, the evolving story of global economic growth could have a greater bearing on market traction going forward," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India said.

Auckland, Singapore, and Bangkok held the rest of the top three positions on the list for rental growth. However, the report forecasted that Bangkok may see a dip in rental growth over the next 12 months.

