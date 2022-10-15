English
    Beer to cost more in Goa with excise duty hike

    The state excise department announced the hike two days ago.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

    The prices of beer will go up in Goa with the state government increasing the excise duty on it by Rs 10-12 per litre.

    Goa Liquor Traders' Association president Dattaprasad Naik said the price of light beer would increase by Rs 15 per bottle, that of strong beer by Rs 20-25 while premium beer will be costlier by Rs 30 per bottle.Majority of beer consumers in Goa are locals as tourists prefer Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), he told PTI.
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 07:59 pm
