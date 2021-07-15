MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bajaj Finance Q1 Net Profit seen up 92.5% YoY to Rs. 1,852.1 cr: Emkay Research

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,862.9 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Broker Research
July 15, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock price jumped 22 percent in H1FY19, 34 percent in H1FY20, and 46 percent in H1FY21.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock price jumped 22 percent in H1FY19, 34 percent in H1FY20, and 46 percent in H1FY21.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 1,852.1 crore up 92.5% year-on-year (up 37.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,862.9 crore, according to Emkay Research.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 11.4% Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,337.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Emkay Research #NBFC #Result Poll
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.