English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    B20 India Summit: Uday Kotak pitches for sustainable development

    On August 26, veteran banker Uday Kotak pitched for sustainable development saying risk of existential viability of planet is above business viability.

    Harsh Kumar
    August 26, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    Uday Kotak

    In the session, Kotak also said that the government must provide loss bearing guarantees in addition to profit from business being channeled into energy transition.

    There is a need to assess the risk of existential viability of planet Earth above business viability, said Uday Kotak MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    “We have to be clear that the risk of existential viability of planet earth has to be put a step above the business viability,” Kotak said at the session on Financing the Climate Transition at B20 Summit India.

    Kotak also emphasized that amid the emphasis on transition financing, we must weigh the need for economic viability against existential viability, considering whether we have the time to wait for it to materialize.


    Also read: B20 Summit | Global South will lead the world economy, but resources must flow in: Amitabh Kant

    “We have certainly no choice but to go beyond capital which expects returns to capital which is willing to take the losses,” said Kotak.

    In the session, Kotak also said that the government must provide loss-bearing guarantees in addition to profit from business being channeled into energy transition.

    Earlier, Kotak on August 25 said that every company in the world should contribute 0.25 percent to sustainable development goals. “I recommend from India that we should also contribute the same to the global fund towards these goals,” Kotak said.

    Harsh Kumar “ is Correspondent at Moneycontrol based in Delhi. Harsh covers BFSI sector. You can reach him at Harsh.kumar@nw18.com
    Tags: #B20 #sustainable development #Uday Kotak
    first published: Aug 26, 2023 02:14 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!