MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Auto cycle turned for best; cost pressures visible in Q4FY21: Kotak MF’s Harsha Upadhyaya

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund said they expect volume growth

CNBC-TV18
February 12, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund

The auto cycle has turned for the best and we expect volume growth, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund on Friday.

“We believe the auto cycle has turned and the volume growth should continue, but the only caveat here is that there has been a raw material price increase last quarter, which was not visible in Q3," he said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

“However, going into Q4 we could see some of these costs showing up and also the advertising and promotion cost could increase a bit as the economy opens further,” said Upadhyaya.

He said Kotak MF continues to hold stocks in both ferrous and non-ferrous space.

“On the ferrous side we have larger overweight and that has worked well and some of our portfolio companies have also deleveraged quite a bit in the last 9-10 months,” Upadhyaya added.

Close
Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Harsha Upadhyaya #interview #Kotak MF
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.