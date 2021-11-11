MARKET NEWS

Arcelor Mittal reports Q3 results, slightly missing expectations

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $6.06 billion, around 6 times the year-ago figure and shortly lower than the average forecast in a company poll of $6.15 billion.

Reuters
November 11, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that slightly missed expectations and said it had its highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $6.06 billion, around 6 times the year-ago figure and shortly lower than the average forecast in a company poll of $6.15 billion.
Tags: #Arcelor Mittal #Business #World News
first published: Nov 11, 2021 12:49 pm

