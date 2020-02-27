App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to open first retail store in India next year

Cook said Apple would start selling its products online in India this year and will open its first Apple-branded store there next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc. CEO  Tim Cook has said that the company will open its online store in India in 2020 followed by the first Apple-branded physical store by 2021.

Cook was responding to a question by one of Apple’s shareholders about the company’s plans for India during the company's annual shareholder meeting in California.

“We needed to get approval from the government to go in there ourselves” rather than with a domestic partner, Cook said. “I don’t want somebody else to run the brand for us, he further added.

Close

 

related news

Cook did not reveal the exact timeline of the store launch during the meeting. However, the announcement does confirm Apple stepping its foot in India’s online market this year.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has been in talks with the Indian government for quite some time over subsidies and easing of import duties before opening its own stores in the country.

Apple was previously expected to launch its first online store in India between January and March, i.e. Q1 2020. The decision was made after the Indian government eased Foreign Direct Investment regulations in August 2019.

Reports in January started emerging about Apple postponing its online store plans for India, citing logistical issues.

The company was said to be working on the issues thereby delaying the launch of its online store further.

Cook is expected to visit India between June and July 2020 to take stock of the India business, including an expansion of its manufacturing plans, exports, and rollout of both company-owned online and brick-and-mortar Apple stores.

Cook has repeatedly stated that India is a key market for Apple. The company’s latest iPhone, the iPhone 11, along with the iPhone XR has helped Apple made a 41 percent growth year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 of 2019.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Apple #Business #Companies #Tim Cook

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.