‘Bajaj Finance partners with ACKO General Insurance to offer motor insurance policies

To make vehicle insurance policies accessible and affordable, ACKO, one of the leading general insurance providers, has collaborated with Bajaj Finance to extend various car and bike insurance policies.

This partnership aims to reduce the time required to purchase a motor insurance policy with an online and transparent process.

Read along to know more about the features and types of ACKO car insurance and two-wheeler insurance policies.

Types of two-and four-wheeler insurance policies offered by ACKO

Following are the types of two- and four-wheeler insurance policies that ACKO insurance will offer through Bajaj Finance –

A. Third-party insurance

The third-party two-wheeler or four-wheeler insurance policy extended by ACKO provides coverage against loss or damage caused to third-party property or individuals. According to the Motor Vehicles Act of India, it is essential to have a third-party insurance policy to make vehicles road legal in India.

B. Comprehensive insurance

A comprehensive ACKO bike insurance and car insurance cover third-party liability, personal accident, and own damage. It also provides substantial coverage for damages caused to your vehicle due to natural disasters, theft, fire, etc.

You can also opt for a 'bumper to bumper' policy for your car. The entire claim amount is paid without factoring in the depreciating car parts per this variant. It can be taken as an add-on cover.

C. Personal accident cover for owner/driver

This policy provides financial coverage of up to Rs. 15 lakh in case of accidents leading to disability, injury, or death of the vehicle owner/driver.

Features of car and bike insurance policy

Availing of a vehicle insurance policy from ACKO General Insurance will ensure that policyholders are financially covered from a host of mishaps that can cause damages to their vehicle. Moreover, they can avail of benefits against cost-effective premiums and access to a range of benefits such as affordable add-ons, claim assistance, zero paperwork and more.

Apart from providing substantial financial coverage, here are some of the additional features accompanying these policies:

• High claim settlement ratio

• No-claim bonus

• Cashless claims

• Third-party liabilities

• Pick-up and drop facility offered in specified cities

• Hassle-free processing and prompt renewal

• Multiple network garages

Besides, there are additional insurance covers for both two and four-wheelers. However, one can only purchase these add-ons with a comprehensive insurance policy, not third-party policies.

Here's a list of popular add-ons offered by ACKO General Insurance:

1. Engine protection cover

2. Zero depreciation cover

3. Consumables cover

4. Outstation emergency cover

5. Key replacement cover

6. Return to invoice cover

7. Roadside assistance

8. Personal accident cover for passengers

Why purchase the ACKO Insurance policy from Bajaj Finance Limited?

When it comes to staying financially secured against damages caused to your or a third-party's vehicle, there is no better way than purchasing ACKO insurance plans. Moreover, after their collaboration with Bajaj Finance, customers can enjoy a seamless application process and faster claim settlement.

To financially protect two-wheelers or four-wheelers from damages caused due to unforeseen accidents or incidents, individuals can choose specially curated motor insurance plans extended by ACKO at affordable premiums.

Why should one choose ACKO General Insurance to protect their vehicle?

• Affordable premium

With ACKO, policyholders can conveniently pay their premiums without any intervention of a third party. This is why the premiums are affordable.

• No-claim bonus

With ACKO's insurance policies, customers can avail additional savings with a no-claim bonus or NCB. If the insurer does not claim any damages during the policy year, the insurance provider extends a bonus that offers a discount on the subsequent year's premium.

• Hassle-free claim settlement

To raise a claim for any damages, policyholders need to visit the official website of ACKO or the mobile app and select the 'claim now' option for registration. Then the insurance providers will guide the policyholder through the claim settlement procedure.

• Digital process

Another primary reason for opting for ACKO vehicle insurance is the convenience of an online process. One can now purchase this policy and renew their policies through the insurance provider's official website and BFL Insurance Marketplace now. All they need to do is, visit the BFL official website or simply download Bajaj Finserv App, click 'Insurance' on home screen to purchase the policy.

How to purchase the policy?

One can purchase this policy in three easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the Bajaj Finance website and navigate to the ACKO car or bike insurance plan

Step 2: Click on 'Buy Now' to access the application form

Step 3: Fill out that form with relevant details and make the payment to complete the policy purchase

Alternatively, one can also choose a call back option from the company representatives.







With a digital approach and a transparent procedure, ACKO insurance aims to revolutionise how insurance is purchased. Additionally, with Bajaj Finance Limited, proposers can purchase various comprehensive motor insurance policies and secure their financial interest against any untoward incident or accidents involving their vehicles.





