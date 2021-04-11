Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Q4 PAT seen up 240.4% YoY to Rs. 20.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Ahluwalia Contracts | DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund acquired 5,94,373 equity shares in the company at Rs 265 per share and SBI Mutual Fund 26 lakh shares at same price on the NSE. However, DSP Mutual Fund sold 32,68,108 shares at Rs 265.11 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Ahluwalia Contracts (India) to report net profit at Rs. 20.8 crore up 240.4% year-on-year (up 41% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 623.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 94.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 41 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 44.7 crore.

