After food tampering case, Zomato launches tamper-proof packaging

Online restaurant guide and food delivery startup Zomato has introduced tamper-proof packaging to add an extra layer of safety to food deliveries. Here, the food will be sealed by the restaurant and the packet can only be opened by cutting off the top-end strip.

After running a successful pilot among 40 restaurants in Gurugram (Uttar Pradesh), the initiative has been introduced in more than 5,000 partner restaurants in 10 cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato in a statement issued by the company.

It will be extended to 25 more cities by April and later to other cities where Zomato’s online ordering and food delivery services are present, he added.

According to the company, it will also feature a ‘100% SAFELY SEALED’ badge on the app for all restaurants who sign-up to use the packaging, further educating users in the decision-making process when ordering food online.

The move has come months after a food tampering case in which one of the firm’s delivery men was captured on camera eating from customer’s food parcel on way to delivery in December last year. The company had acknowledged the matter and promised to introduce precautionary measures to add an extra layer of safeguard against food tampering.